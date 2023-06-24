Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.81. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

