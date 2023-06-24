Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in VMware by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $143.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

