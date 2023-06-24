Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,736 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

