Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $338.30 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $231.05 and a one year high of $363.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.