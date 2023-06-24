Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

