Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,974 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.60.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

