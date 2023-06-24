Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $30.04 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

