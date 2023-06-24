Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 48,354 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,241,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $103.95 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $497.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

