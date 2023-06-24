Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

