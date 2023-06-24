Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ITA opened at $113.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.