Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

