Private Trust Co. NA Has $351,000 Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,539,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,393.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 551,074 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,347,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

