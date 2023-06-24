Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

COF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

