Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,516,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $74.27 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.