The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $6,271,596.66 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,723,963.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $259.09 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

