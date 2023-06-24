Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,786 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

