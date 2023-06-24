Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

