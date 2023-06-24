Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. New Street Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

