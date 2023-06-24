Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,102 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $129.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

