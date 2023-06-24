Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

