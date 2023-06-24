Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

