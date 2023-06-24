HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Holdings Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CFO Linda Simmons acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $432,407.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CFO Linda Simmons bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,407.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael James Sullivan acquired 4,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $600,177.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

