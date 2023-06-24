Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,655 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

