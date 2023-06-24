Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $114.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

