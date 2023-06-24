Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 538,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

