Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $374.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

