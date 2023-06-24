Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.