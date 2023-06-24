Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

