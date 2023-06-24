Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO opened at $85.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

