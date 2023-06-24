AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

