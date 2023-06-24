Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 56 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 126.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Trading Down 2.7 %

ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $680.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.