Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,423.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,555.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,486.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

