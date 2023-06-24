Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,998 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of USB opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

