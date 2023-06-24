GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.