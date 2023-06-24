Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

