LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

