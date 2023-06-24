Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $279,585.60 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ambarella Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $78.40 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Ambarella from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.