The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

