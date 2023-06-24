Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.85 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

