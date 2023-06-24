Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

