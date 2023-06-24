Jon E. Bortz Purchases 28,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEB stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 52,157 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,483 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

