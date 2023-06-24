Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,800 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $19.22 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.44%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

