Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dover were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

DOV stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

