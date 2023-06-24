Arthur C. Butcher Sells 6,697 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

