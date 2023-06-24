Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT) Insider Buys A$362,119.56 in Stock

Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT – Get Rating) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt bought 9,052,989 shares of Jaxsta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$362,119.56 ($248,027.10).

Jaxsta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

About Jaxsta

Jaxsta Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. The company operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. Jaxsta Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

