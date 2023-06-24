Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT) Insider Buys A$362,119.56 in Stock

Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT – Get Rating) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt bought 9,052,989 shares of Jaxsta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$362,119.56 ($248,027.10).
Jaxsta Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.
About Jaxsta
Read More
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Jaxsta
Receive News & Ratings for Jaxsta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaxsta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.