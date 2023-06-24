Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 208.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

