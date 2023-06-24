PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 894.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,329.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.