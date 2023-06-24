D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $221.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

