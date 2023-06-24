Wajid Ali Sells 6,872 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $18,037,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

