Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.